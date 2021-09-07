Floating bridge built in Louisiana to deliver aid following Hurricane Ida

A floating bridge has been built by the National Guard in Louisiana to allow first responder vehicles to cross the waterway between Lafitte to Barataria.

In the above video, you can see the ‘bridge’ in action as it motors its way from one side of the water to the other.

The temporary bridge was needed after the Kerner Bridge was destroyed by Hurricane Ida, cutting off local communities from much-needed supplies. As you can see, the process is not without its challenges but has been vital in supplying aid to the area.