Edinburgh underwater as floods sweep parts of Scotland

Edinburgh streets and homes suffered heavy flooding as amber weather warnings in eastern Scotland were extended.

Substantial rain left several streets and crossroads blocked infuriating commuters trying to cross the city.

The amber “heavy rain” alert, which has been extended until midnight, covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth, and Kinross.

Authorities have warned that fast-flowing or deep floodwater could likely “causing danger to life”.

The flooding has lead widespread school closures and disruption on roads and railways.

