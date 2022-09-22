Coors Light beer cans cover highway in Florida after lorry crash

A spillage of thousands of beer cans closed a Florida highway on Wednesday, 21 September.

A crash with five semi-trailers sent cans and cases of Coors Light crashing to the ground in the early hours.

The incident occurred when a semi-trailer crashed into another while changing lanes, with five vehicles in total caught up in the crash, according to Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS.

Concrete being transported by one of the trailers also spilled over the road.

No major injuries were reported.

