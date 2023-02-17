CCTV footage captures a woman in Florida bravely defending herself against an attacker in the gym.

Nashali Alma, 24, was working out at her apartment complex in Tampa when she was attacked on 22 January by Xavier Thomas-Jones.

In a video shared by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, she can be seen letting him into the building before continuing her exercise.

Shortly after, Thomas-Jones approaches Alma and attempts to grab her, but she bravely fights him off and runs out of the gym before calling 911.

Thomas-Jones was arrested less than 24 hours later, having initially fled the scene.

