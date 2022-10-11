John Travolta brings food and supplies to Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian

John Travolta has travelled to Fort Myers to deliver aid supplies in the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Ian.

Footage shows the actor at an airport while people behind him load goods into a van marked “Scientology Volunteer Minister.”

“Hi, I just got to Fort Myers with some food and supplies for those who were affected by the hurricane. And if you do want to help, you just contact volunteerflorida.org,” the Grease star said.

At least 102 people died in Florida in the hurricane, with just over half of those in Lee County.

