Cat stuck in middle of busy Florida interstate highway rescued by police officers

Police officers rescued a cat in distress in the middle of a busy interstate highway in Jacksonville, Florida, in early January.

Dashcam and bodycam footage released by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows officers driving along the I-95 before reaching the animal in the middle of the road.

The police department said Patrol Officer J Crawford “wasted no time” after she was alerted to the cat’s presence on the Fuller Warren Bridge.

She was able to quickly get it off the median and to a local shelter, where the cat was adopted the next day, police added.

His new family named him Fuller to commemorate the place he was rescued.