An expert in fetal alcohol syndrome disorders (FASD) said that he had "never seen" a pregnant woman drink so much alcohol as much as Nikolas Cruz's biological mother.

Dr Kenneth Jones took the witness stand on 13 September as the sentencing trial for the Parkland school shooter resumed.

The defence continues to build its case that Cruz suffered brain damage and behavioural problems due to alcohol exposure in the womb.

“I don’t think I have ever seen — I know I have never seen — so much alcohol consumed by a pregnant woman,” Dr Jones said.

