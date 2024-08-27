Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:40
Armed police chase suspect through customers in Walmart
Armed police chased a suspect through a Florida Walmart full of customers, newly-released footage shows.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office said officers arrested Joshua Comer, 36 for extortion, battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, sexual cyber-harassment, resisting arrest without violence, criminal mischief, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police found Comer's vehicle parked at a Walmart in Dunnellon.
They entered the building and found him pushing a shopping trolley before embarking on a chase.
Police detained Comer; they said a search revealed that he had a stolen handgun, ammunition, and two clear pipes that tested positive for fentanyl.
The department said Comer was arrested and remains in custody without bond.
Up next
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
01:45
WWE pays moving tribute to wrestling icon Sid Eudy after death aged 63
00:56
David Beckham reveals last words Sven-Goran Eriksson said to him
00:39
Arne Slot accepts ‘a lot to prove’ as challenges ahead for Liverpool
00:50
Sven-Goran Eriksson’s final time on pitch as manager before death
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:19
Deadpool and Wolverine deleted scene teases character’s return
02:38
All the times Noel and Liam Gallagher shut down Oasis reunion rumours
01:07
Amy Dowden breaks down over troll abuse in hospital bed
00:51
Matty Healy urges Oasis to ‘grow up’ and reunite in resurfaced clip
00:49
Abandoned malnourished walrus calf nursed back to health in Washington
00:50
Crowds gather at Notting Hill Carnival in spectacular parade scenes
01:29
Sharon Osborne’s video message to fans after losing ‘cherished’ item
00:52
Craig David surprises Notting Hill Carnival with street performance
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32