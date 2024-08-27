Armed police chase suspect through customers in Walmart

Armed police chased a suspect through a Florida Walmart full of customers, newly-released footage shows.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office said officers arrested Joshua Comer, 36 for extortion, battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed firearm, sexual cyber-harassment, resisting arrest without violence, criminal mischief, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police found Comer's vehicle parked at a Walmart in Dunnellon.

They entered the building and found him pushing a shopping trolley before embarking on a chase.

Police detained Comer; they said a search revealed that he had a stolen handgun, ammunition, and two clear pipes that tested positive for fentanyl.

The department said Comer was arrested and remains in custody without bond.