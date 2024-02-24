Macron booed by French farmers as he visits Paris agricultural fair

French farmers protested at the Paris agricultural fair on Saturday 24 February as Emmanuel Macron met with unions before the fair’s opening.

The latest actions are part of a broader protest movement in Europe against EU agriculture policies, bureaucracy and overall business conditions.

Footage shows riot police next to farmers in an area close to where the French president was meeting reps on Saturday.

Those who attended the protest were heard shouting “Macron resign”.

Government officials have held a series of meetings with farmers unions in recent weeks to discuss a new bill meant to defend France’s “agricultural sovereignty”.