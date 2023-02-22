A teacher has been stabbed to death by a 16-year-old student at a school in southwestern France.

The Spanish teacher was killed following the incident in a classroom in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, near Bordeaux, on Wednesday morning.

Government spokesman Olivier Véran said he wanted to “share all our support to the local teaching community” following the incident.

He added that Pap Ndiaye, France’s education minister, will visit the area.

The stabbing reportedly happened at around 10am at the Saint-Thomas d’Aquin high school.

