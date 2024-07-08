National Rally supporters react to shock French election results: ‘Disappointed’

A coalition of the French left that quickly banded together to beat a surging far right in legislative elections won the most seats in parliament but not a majority, according to polling projections on Sunday 8 July, a stunning outcome that threatens to plunge the France into political and economic turmoil.

Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally party who had been hoping to become prime minister, saw his hopes dashed by the result.

Shocked party supporters expressed a mix of emotions as the result filtered through.

With no bloc securing a clear majority, France faces uncertainty that could rattle markets and its economy and cast a shadow of political instability over the Paris Olympics opening in less than three weeks.