FTX: Sam Bankman-Fried arrives back in US after extradition from Bahamas

A plane that was carrying FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, according to a source, arrived in New York on Wednesday, 21 December, hours he was extradited to the United States on fraud charges.

The cryptocurrency mogul, 30, has been charged with stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer assets to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Mr Bankman-Fried was extradited to the US from his home in the Bahamas, where FTX is based.

