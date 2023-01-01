Vatican begins preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's funeral

The Vatican City has begun its preparations for the funeral of the late Pope Benedict XVI.

He died aged 95 on the morning of Saturday, 31 December, the Vatican confirmed.

Pope Francis will preside over the funeral of his predecessor on Thursday.

The pontiff visited the nativity scene at St Peter’s Square on Saturday, after Benedict XVI’s death was announced.

From Monday, 2 January, Benedict XVI will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday for three days.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.