Prince Andrew fights back tears as Queen's coffin carried into Westminster Abbey

The Duke of York appeared to fight back tears as he followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in procession to Westminster Abbey for her funeral today, 19 September.

Prince Andrew joined the King, the Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Prince William, and Prince Harry as they followed the monarch’s coffin from Westminster Hall.

Andrew paid tribute in a letter to his mother on the eve of Her Majesty’s funeral.

“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever,” the statement said.

