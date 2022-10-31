At least four injured after gas leak at Los Angeles International Airport

At least four people became ill, one critically, in a gas leak at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Monday, 31 October, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has confirmed.

The woman and three men affected were all LAX employees, who were hurt following the accidental release of carbon dioxide within a utility room.

One of the victims, a man in his 50s, is in a critical condition.

The incident occurred in Terminal 8, which was cleared of passengers and reopened around 1pm local time after the LAFD cleared the building as safe.

Sign up to our newsletters.