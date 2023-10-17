A father has spoken of his fears for his family in Gaza as civilians are in desperate need of humanitarian supplies.

Resident Eyad Khalil told the World Food Programme (WFP) on 14 October that Palestinians "need everything."

"We need safety. We need peace. We need the necessities of life. Electricity. Water. Food. Drinking. There is no water. There is no water at all. Medicines for children. Food. Drinking. There is nothing," he added.

Food supplies are being stockpiled in the Egyptian city of Al Arish and close to the Gaza border ready to be transported as soon as border access opens.