A worker at Gene Hackman’s property uttered three haunting words after someone was seen lying on the floor of the actor’s home.

Body camera footage shows deputies talking with the worker after being called to the house in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The deputies asked about the possibility of a gas leak or carbon monoxide poisoning, but were told that couldn’t be the case.

“Something’s not right,” a worker said.

Mr Hackman, who had Alzheimer’s, was later determined to have died of heart disease after his wife and carer, Betsy Arakawa, died of a rare rodent-borne respiratory disease.