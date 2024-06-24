Tory minister reveals how he would bet on general election ‘if he was allowed’

A cabinet minister has said he would place bets on “individual seats” as he has done in the past if he were “allowed to bet on the election”.

It comes as the Conservative Party is embroiled in controversy involving allegations of insider betting on the date of the general election before it was announced by Rishi Sunak.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris on Monday 24 June revealed how he would bet on the election if it was permitted.

“If I was allowed to bet on the election, I would do what I have done in the past which is have bets on individual seats,” he told Times Radio.

Mr Heaton-Harris, who is not seeking re-election on 4 July, also said he was “not really” a betting man.