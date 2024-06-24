Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay described Boris Johnson as a “winner” as he dished the dirt on other Tory leaders during an interview with Times Radio.

Mr Mackinlay, who returned to the House of Commons in May after losing his limbs to sepsis, has confirmed he is stepping down at the general election.

Speaking to Times Radio as part of the Exit Interviews series, the “Bionic MP” shared his thoughts on prime ministers he has worked under.

Mr Mackinlay shared kind words about Mr Johnson, describing him as someone with “star quality”.

He was less complimentary about the likes of David Cameron, Theresa May, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, despite suggesting he liked them all.