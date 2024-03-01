George Galloway storms out of a television interview after being challenged by Jeremy Paxman over his election night victory.

The resurfaced 2005 interview, filmed after Mr Galloway’s victory over Labour’s Oona King, is back in the spotlight following The Workers Party of Britain by-election win in Rochdale on Friday (1 March).

In the BBC clip, Mr Galloway angrily accused Paxman of "insulting" his new constituents by asking about his Labour opponent on the BBC's election night special.

"They chose me. Can't you find it within yourself even to congratulate me?" Mr Galloway fumed after Paxman asked him whether he felt guilty about unseating Oona King, "one of the few black women in parliament".