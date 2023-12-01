Capitol staff change locks on George Santos office door after expulsion

Capitol staff wasted little time changing the locks on George Santos’ office door after his expulsion from the House of Representatives.

Mr Santos was kicked out of Congress after his colleagues voted 311-114 in favour of expulsion. The motion was brought following a damning Ethics Committee report found “substantial evidence” he had violated federal law during his campaign.

Shortly after the vote, the locks were changed on the office that belonged to the now-former representative for New York.

This comes after he was indicted on 23 federal charges relating to campaign finances and the misuse of funds, for which he will stand trial in 2024.