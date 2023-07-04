Watch the dramatic bodycam footage that shows a Georgia sheriff’s deputy leaping into action and rescuing a woman from a burning car.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office said that Sergeant Ashleigh Taylor rushed to the scene of the car fire near Highway 46 and pulled the woman from behind the driver’s seat.

The video shows the officer yelling at the woman to remove her seat belt and smashing the car window with a baton as fire leaps around the side of the vehicle.

“Give me your hand,” Sgt Taylor shouts. “Come on, get out of the car,” he can be heard saying as he pulls the woman out.