The moment a Georgia high school teacher warned students "this is not a drill" as a shooter opened fire was captured on mobile phone footage inside a classroom.

Students were locked down at Apalachee High School on Wednesday, 4 September, as at least four people died and nine were injured.

The suspect, identified by authorities as 14-year-old student Colt Gray, was arrested on the scene and is facing murder charges as an adult.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith described the incident on Wednesday as “evil” but vowed that “hate will not prevail in this county.”