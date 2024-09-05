Georgia school student recalls moment shooting suspect tried to enter her classroom

A 14-year-old student opened fire at a Georgia high school and killed four people on Wednesday 4 September, authorities said, sending students scrambling for shelter in their classrooms.

The dead were identified as two 14-year-old students and two teachers at Apalachee High School in Winder, about an hour’s drive from Atlanta.

At least nine other people — eight students and one teacher — were taken to hospitals with injuries.

Lyela Sayarath, a student at Apalachee High School, said the suspect was in class on Wednesday morning.

She said that he left, came back, was unable to get into the classroom, and then began shooting.