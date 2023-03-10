Video appears to show gunman firing weapon during Hamburg shooting

Footage shared by an eyewitness appears to show a person firing a weapon through a window at a Jehovah’s Witness centre in Hamburg, Germany.

Eight people - including the gunman - have been killed and several others wounded in the incident, which took place Thursday evening (9 March) in the Gross Borstel district, according to police.

Mobile phone footage, taken from an adjacent building, appears to show a perpetrator shooting into the building.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

