Video appears to show group performing Hitler salutes at Oktoberfest

Video footage has emerged of a group of people in Germany celebrating Oktoberfest in Saxony by allegedly making Hitler salutes and listening to Nazi songs.

The video, which initially surfaced on social media, shows three men and a woman dressed in traditional Bavarain attire. They are alleged to repeatedly make Nazi salutes while in an Oktoberfest tent.

German police said on Monday that they had “secured” the footage and handed it over to the relevant department.

Under the German Criminal Code, the “use of symbols of unconstitutional organisations,” which includes the Nazi salute, is punishable by up to three years behind bars or a fine.

In a report by The Bild newspaper in Germany, Oktoberfest organisers said they “clearly distance” themselves from “such visitors” and that “in the future” there will be no Wehrmacht marching.

The Independent has approached Oktoberfest for a comment but has yet to receive a response.