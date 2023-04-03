Gerry Adams says ‘thousands’ of lives saved by Good Friday Agreement

Gerry Adams says thousands of people are alive today because of the Good Friday Agreement.

The former Sinn Fein leader was speaking ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Northern Ireland historic peace deal.

He also spoke of those born in Northern Ireland since the agreement was signed marking a turning point in the peace process.

"That's half a million people who have no recollection of the tragedy and the terror and the difficulties that everybody went through."

