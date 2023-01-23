Ghislaine Maxwell says she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered

Ghislaine Maxwell has said that she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in an interview with TalkTV.

Speaking in an interview broadcast on Monday evening, 23 January, the disgraced British socialite claimed that authorities allowed Epstein to die.

Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.

Maxwell was convicted of sex offences for her part in Epstein’s sex abuse ring.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.