Gilgo Beach murders: What we know so far as suspect arrested

Manhattan architect Rex Heuermann has been arrested on suspicion of being the Gilgo Beach killer, otherwise known as the Long Island serial killer.

Heuermann was taken into custody in Long Island on Thursday in connection to a long string of unsolved murders in the area.

Taking place between 2010 and 2011, the killings were known as the Gilgo Beach murders. The remains of 11 people were found along a stretch of a remote New York Beach highway.

The Long Island Serial Killer, otherwise known as LISK, was known to target women and sex workers.

The case began in May 2010 with the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert. While searching for Shannan near Gilgo Beach, authorities found the remains of another woman.

As the search continued, more remains were found.