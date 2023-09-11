An 11-year-old girl who was mauled by an XL bully dog in Birmingham has spoken of the horrific attack and claims the animal’s owner should be in prison.

Speaking exclusively to Sky News, Ana Paun, described how she was walking to the shops with her sister, when the dog started staring at her.

She said: “I got terrified and he bit me.

“I was screaming. He kept on my arm. Someone grabbed him and then when he left my arm he went on my shoulder and bit my shoulder.”

Ana added: “The owner should be in prison, he never did anything, he just let the dog bite everyone.”