Gisèle Pelicot’s son describes moment he discovered father Dominique was a ‘monster’

Gisèle Pelicot’s son has opened up about the moment he discovered his father was a “monster” in an interview on Monday, 24 March.

David, the couple’s eldest son, told Sky News he will never forgive his father and that he is still haunted by the question of why he committed such heinous crimes.

Dominique Pelicot was among the 51 men found guilty last year of raping or sexually assaulting his wife, Gisèle.

Before finding out the truth from his mother, David described loving and trusting his father, who he now refers to by his full name.