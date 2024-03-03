Protesters paint ‘c***’ onto Queen Victoria sculpture at Glasgow museum

Protesters spray-painted the word “c***” and poured porridge and jam on a bust of Queen Victoria at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Sunday, 3 February.

This Is Rigged, a group that aims to draw attention to the cost of living crisis, said they staged the action to protest “skyrocketing food insecurity.”

Sorcha Ní Mháirtín, 30, and Hannah Taylor, 23, then glued themselves to the plinth.

“We refuse to be dragged back to the Victorian era. Diseases of starvation including scurvy and rickets are on the rise. Freedom begins with breakfast and if you can’t understand that, we’ll shove it in your face,” Ní Mháirtín said.