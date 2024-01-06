Longford community pull together to help residents as floods hit homes

A community in Longford, Gloucester, are pulling together to help flood-hit residents as homes are hit hard.

The area is one of several parts of Gloucester where residents are being evacuated from homes as flood defences are being breached and roads are closed on 6 January 2023.

Councillor Richard Stanley, leader of Tewkesbury Borough Council visited a Longford neighbourhood, saying: “The community is really pulling together, which is lovely to see during difficult circumstances.”

“We knew that there might be people who didn’t know where to ask for help, so we put together a letter last night. We’ve been delivering those to as many properties as we can get to.”