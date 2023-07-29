Gogglebox star Stephen Webb shows off incredible six-month body transformation

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has shown off the results of his dedicated workout routine, resulting in a shocking body transformation.

The reality TV star started a six-month exercise course in order to lose weight earlier this year.

Webb, who is 52 years old, shocked his fans when he shared before and after pictures on Instagram, highlighting a huge transformation in his physique.

Proud of the progress he made, Stephen explained: "Really happy with my results so far!" After sharing the image, his fans praised his new look and the dedication he showed.

One fan commented "Looking loads better Stephen, happier and healthier too".