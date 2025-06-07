Watch: Family of raccoons rescued from wood-burning stove

Body cam shows the adorable moment police in Golden, Colorado, rescued a family of raccoons from a wood-burning stove.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted the video to Facebook. On May 19, Animal Control officers responded to a call that a raccoon and her kits had moved into a homeowner’s stove.

The mother reportedly fled up the chimney when officers arrived. In the video, the babies are carefully scooped up and brought to a bush outside of the home, where they can be reunited with their mother.

The kits were reported to be healthy and safe.