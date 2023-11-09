Watch: Key moments from third Republican presidential primary debate

Republican presidential candidates descended on Miami for the third GOP debate on Wednesday – and the third one without former president Donald Trump sharing the stage.

Some of the sharpest exchanges took place when discussing foreign policy, the Israel-Hamas war, Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, and China’s rising influence.

Many of the Republican presidential candidates once again attacked Vivek Ramaswamy as the millennial businessman came out swinging.

The Independent has put together key moments from the third Republican debate, as well as the winners and losers.