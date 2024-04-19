Squatters leave Gordon Ramsay’s £13m London pub after eviction notice

Squatters left Gordon Ramsay's £13m London pub on Friday, 19 April, after lawyers secured a High Court order for the possession of the premises.

Four people, including two in this video, have so far vacated the premises after locking themselves into the York & Albany near Regent’s Park last week.

The group included members of the Anarchist Association London Branch and the Camden Art Cafe.

It is unclear if any more people are still inside.

Lawyers for Gordon Ramsay Holdings International Limited (GRHI) were granted an order by Judge Simon Brown to retake the property.

One squatter refused to comment, saying he was busy eating a liquorice sweet.