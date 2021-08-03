The attorney general of New York announced the completed investigation into Andrew Cuomo found he sexually harassed current and former employees.

This comes after a five-month investigation into allegations from multiple women, which Mr Cuomo has repeatedly denied.

At a press conference at the conclusion of the probe, AG Letitia James said the harassment of “multiple women” created a hostile work environment and violated state and federal laws.

“Specifically, the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive sexual nature”