Grant Shapps enters No 10 ahead of telling Boris Johnson to resign

Grant Shapps was seen arriving at Downing Street as a group of cabinet ministers awaited Boris Johnson to tell him to quit as prime minister.

A government source told The Independent that the delegation also included Chris Heaton Harris, the chief whip, Nadhim Zahawi, the new chancellor, and the Welsh secretary Simon Hart.

Over 30 ministers, including health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, have stepped down.

Many letters of resignation cited a loss of confidence in the prime minister, but Johnson has insisted that he will continue in his position.

