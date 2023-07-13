Great white sharks swim metres away from surfers at California beach

Drone footage shows a number of great white sharks swimming around surfers at a California beach.

The footage was captured at San Onofre beach, San Diego, by photographer Kevin Christopherson and shows sharks longer than the surfers' boards lurking beneath the surface.

"I counted 4 maybe 5 total great white sharks, and it didn't stop anyone from catching some waves," Christopherson posted with the video.

San Onofre beach is known as a breeding ground for the sharks and sightings are common.