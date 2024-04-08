Watch: Wildfires torch Greek island of Crete after warmest winter on record

Greek firefighters have tackled their first wildfire blaze of the year, following one of the warmest winters on record.

Firefighters on the southern Greek island of Crete rushed to extinguish the blaze over the weekend while at least 70 other fires erupted across the country.

The wildfire forced dozens to leave their homes in the eastern city of Mavros Kolymbos in Lasithi before it spread into the mountains.

It was brought under control on Sunday (7 April).

A suspected arsonist was arrested later that afternoon.