Greece wildfires: Rhodes tourists sleep on airport floor awaiting evacuation

Tourists slept on airport floors as they waited for flights out of Rhodes, the Greek island ravaged by wildfires on Sunday, 23 July.

Holidaymakers have reported walking for miles in scorching heat to reach safety, with some families separated at least temporarily.

TUI have said its teams were doing everything they could to support customers and had sent in additional staff to manage “a difficult and evolving situation.”

Wildfires have been burning on the island since last Tuesday; around 19,000 people have been evacuated.