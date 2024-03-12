Haiti prime minister Ariel Henry has confirmed he will step down in a bid to end violence in the country.

Law and order has collapsed in the country, with Mr Henry stranded in Puerto Rico, as gangs prevent his return.

Mr Henry has said he will resign once a transitional presidential council is created, bowing to international pressure that seeks to save the country being overwhelmed by violent gangs.

His announcement on Monday (11 March) follows Caribbean leaders saying they “acknowledge the resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry” once an interim premier is named.