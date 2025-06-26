An explosion at a house in Halifax has left three people injured and multiple homes damaged as a result, with 14 properties being forced to evacuate.

Video footage taken by witnesses shows the property on Spring Hall Grove ablaze with pillars of smoke towering into the sky on Thursday (26 June), as emergency service vehicles can be spotted on the scene.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that two people from the house were taken to hospital with serious injuries, whilst a third individual, who was in a different property, is being seen by medical staff for minor injuries.

“The cause of the explosion remains under investigation,” the force said.