‘Hardest Geezer’ swarmed by supporters as he embarks on final leg of Africa run
The “Hardest Geezer” was surrounded by supporters as he embarked on the final leg of his run across the length of Africa on Sunday, 7 April.
Russ Cook, from Worthing, West Sussex, began the challenge on April 22 2023 in South Africa’s most southerly point.
The 27-year-old crossed 16 countries and covered over 16,000km in 352 days on the road where he faced visa complications, health scares, and an armed robbery in his bid to become the first person to run the full length of the continent.
His finish line is in Ras Angela, Tunisia’s most northerly point.
Mr Cook has raised more than £650,000 for two charities, the Running Charity and Sandblast, throughout the Project Africa venture.
