This is the moment President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed freed Americans back from Russia in the biggest prisoner swap with the West since the end of the Cold War.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, security executive Paul Whelan and radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 11.37pm on a chartered plane from Ankara, in Turkey.

Biden was the first to greet each of the three as they stepped down off the plane, followed by Harris.