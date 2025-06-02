A brawl broke out between two men while a Chinese Harvard student spoke about global unity in an interview on Friday (30 May).

Yurong “Luanna” Jiang was speaking to the Associated Press about the importance of being compassionate when a fight broke out in the background.

The two men can be seen falling to the ground in a tumble at an open-air restaurant, with a third man later piling on.

Jiang, the first Chinese woman chosen as Harvard’s student speaker, continued the interview unaware of the brawl.

“The message itself, if I have to put it into one sentence, will be that humanity rises and falls as one”, she ironically said.