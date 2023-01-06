Moment Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts once again, creating spectacular lava lake

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano began erupting again on Thursday (5 January).

One of the most active on Earth, this eruption comes less than a month after its previous one ended.

Footage shows a lava lake forming, creating a spectacular scene in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Known to be the younger and more active neighbour of Mauna Loa, which erupted in November for the first time since 1984, the Kilauea volcano has been erupting since 2021.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.