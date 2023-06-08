Lava spews into air as Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts in spectacular display

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has erupted, spewing lava into the air and onto the crater floor.

The volcano is located on Hawaii’s Big Island, and it began erupting on Wednesday night (7 June) for the first time in three months.

A red aviation warning has been issued due to the spewing ash, but there isn’t thought to be a risk to the public at the moment.

Instead, it’s expected the spectacular eruption will draw hordes of tourists to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, desperate for a view of the event.