A council has published a video explaining how to use a new “dutch-style” roundabout set to open next week in Hemel Hempstead.

The three-minute animated tutorial uploaded by Hertfordshire County Council shows users how to use the roundabout in Boundary Way as a cyclist, driver and pedestrian.

The local authority said it wants people to familiarise themselves with how the roundabout operates before it opens on 6 June.

When using Boundary Way, motorists must slow down or stop when entering or exiting in order to let pedestrians and cyclists cross safely.

The £2.6million plan has come under criticism for being "unnecessarily complicated”, with users fearing it is a “disaster waiting to happen”.

“I don’t like the idea of braking when exiting the roundabout to give way to pedestrians,” one local said.